Punish Those Responsible For Our Loss, Zamfara APC Faction Demands

A faction of the All Progressives Party in Zamfara has called for the punishment of those responsible for the party’s judicial loss in the 2019 general elections.

The APC Zamfara faction led by Senator Kabiru Marafa made the demand via the Publicity Secretary of the group, Mohammed Bello while speaking to journalists, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The group was at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, to submit a copy of a recent Gusau High Court judgment to the National Secretariat.

Bello, said “We are here now to call on the caretaker committee of this great party under the leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni to look inward and use his wisdom as a former secretary of this party and now an executive member of the NEC to dig deep and get to the root cause, to know who is at fault on this issue. And not only that, in fact, we are calling on them to make sure they punish whoever caused all these losses in Zamfara state.