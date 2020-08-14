Police Nab Pastor, Boyfriend For Using Girl’s Menstrual Pad For Rituals

A pastor identified as Festus Adebayo and a man, Gbemisola Olafusi, are in police custody for allegedly using a girl’s menstrual pad for rituals.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the arrest adding that the incident occurred at No. 17 Abayomi Upper Ayeyemi, Ondo town.

According to the police, the victim, a 20-year-old girl, is said to be Olafusi’s girlfriend.

He allegedly collected her menstrual pad and gave it to Adebayo for ritual purposes in December 2019.

According to a source, some months after the menstrual pad was collected, the victim started experiencing some discharges from her private parts.

“This raised the suspicion of the girl’s family and some people around that she might have been used for rituals.

Following their suspicion, the father of the girl reported the matter at the police station.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said investigation had commenced.

“The father of the victim reported the case in Ondo that he suspected that his daughter was used for rituals by the men,” the PPRO stated.

He said the matter had been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation. ,,