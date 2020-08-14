Obadiah Mailafia: DSS Should Also Invite El-rufai – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that the Department of State Security, DSS, should also invite Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State just as it invited Obadiah Mailafia, a former CBN deputy director.

Mailafia was invited for questioning after stating on a radio station that a northern governor is the leader of Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Reacting to the statement, Reno Omokri who hinted on the character being El-rufai said that the same claim had been made by the then Chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika.

According to him, “Obadiah Mailafia was not the first person to expose Nasir El-Rufai as the Commander of Boko Haram.

“Then Chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika, said the same thing in 2014. How can Nigerians still doubt this?

“This same man admitted to paying killer herdsmen on national TV.

“The same DSS that invited Mailafia, must also invite El-Rufai to tell them the killer herdsmen he paid money to!”.

In an interview Ihejirika had with Vanguard, the former COAS who spoke about the problem with Boko Haram said, “The (Commanders) including El-Rufai know where the problem is. He should stop deceiving Nigerians by trying to divert attention”.

According to Ihejirika, “When the Boko Haram operation started, supporters of the sect like El-Rufai said that there was nothing like Boko Haram and that the army was just killing innocent youths”.

“If you also remember, not too long ago, some of their supporters including El-Rufai said that I was re-inventing the killing of the Ibos during the Biafra war following government’s determination to rid the country of terrorism.