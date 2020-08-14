Kano Police Arrest Man For Locking Up 30-Year-Old Son For Seven Years

A man identified as Aminu Farawa is in the custody of the Kano State Police Command for locking up his 30-year-old son, in his car garage for seven years.



The victim, Ahmed Aminu, had been locked up for three years over suspicion of drug abuse, his father Mr. Aminu said.

However, the Command spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, on Friday said that Ahmed has been rescued and admitted at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano for proper treatment.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani has ordered the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

