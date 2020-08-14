Kaduna Govt Announces Resumption Date For JSS3 Students

The Kaduna State government has announced the school resumption of date for Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 students in the state.

The government, according to the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Education, Phoebe Yayi, on Friday, has approved Sunday and Monday next week as the resumption dates for the students.

According to Yayi, this is to enable the students to prepare for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled to commence on August 24.

The government also directed all school principals to make arrangements to receive the JSS3 boarding students on Sunday, and the day students on Monday, in line with the COVID-19 regulations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“All administrators of public and private schools are to note that, the one-week period starting from Sunday, 16th August, is to allow them to make necessary preparations to accommodate the JSS 3 students in line with the COVID-19 guidelines in place as it were in the case of the SS3 students.

“Proprietors of private schools are expected to comply accordingly through the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority and are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their students to and from schools,” the statement said.

However, e-learning education programme via Google classrooms, radio and television stations, as well as other online applications will continue until full normalcy returns to the academic environment, Yayi assured residents. (Channels TV)