Fayose Warns Obaseki Against Returning To APC After Edo Victory

Ayodele Fayose has warned Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State against returning to the All Progressives Congress after victory in state’s guber.

The former Ekiti Governor is confident that Obaseki will win the forthcoming September 19 governorship poll but warned him to honour his pledge to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Obaseki who became the governor under the APC defected to the PDP after a fall out with his predecessor and former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

However, ahead of the Edo elections, Fayose who is a member of the PDP dropped a comment on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday evening.

“My position is that, for obvious reasons, I am not a fan of both Gov Obaseki and Oshiomhole. That notwithstanding, I believe that Obaseki will win, but he should honour his agreement with the PDP by not returning to APC after assuming office for the second term for flimsy excuses.”