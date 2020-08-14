El-rufai Names Those Behind Killings In Kaduna State

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has blamed clerics and their divisive sermons for the violence in the state.

The governor made this known when he was paid a visit at the government house by Primate of Anglican Church, Henry Ndukuba.

Elrufai, however, said that his administration is doing its best and that it has been credited for its “ability to contain these outbreaks to their points of origin”.

He said, “Our study of the situation over four decades has shown that the main drivers of this violence are a few clerics that use their platforms, not to preach peaceful co-existence or promote our common humanity.

“Rather, they use their platforms and revered positions to divide and incite violence. I was sad to hear from the primate that he was a victim in 1987, when his house was burnt down in Wusasa, Zaria.

“In those days, the primate will recall that this sort of violence starts from one part of the state and spreads all over the state.

“One credit that this government gets from everyone, including our adversaries, has been our ability to contain these outbreaks to their points of origin.”