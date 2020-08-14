Home » COVID-19 Guidelines Given As Mosques In Ekiti State Reopen

By - 3 hours on August 14, 2020
The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has issued guidelines to Muslims as mosques reopen in Ekiti State.

NSCIA advised Muslim faithfuls in the state to have private praying mat, ablution kettle and to wear a face mask.

This was disclosed by Alhaji Kunle Sanni, President, NSCIA Ekiti chapter, who also revealed that only mosques which meet COVID-19 guidelines given by government will be allowed to reopen.

“The service is expected to start at 1:30 p.m and end at 2:30 p.m.

”Everybody participating in the prayer should wear a nose mask. The number of worshippers in the Mosque should be determined by the capacity of the space to contain worshippers standing six feet apart.

“It should be ensured that under no circumstances should the worshippers converge to have any meetings or social gatherings without maintaining social distancing.

“Mosque management should appoint officials to monitor compliance,” he said.

