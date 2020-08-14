BREAKING: Ogun Government Lifts Weekend Lockdown

The governor revealed that the decision was influenced by the opening of worship centres for activities, amongst others.

Abiodun, however, said the limitation on social gatherings not exceeding 20 people at any place is still in force.

He said, “Let me say that now that our worship centres are open for activities, the restrictions on weekends are lifted, but the limitation on social gatherings not exceeding 20 people at any place at the same time is still very much in force.

“Observation of dusk-to-dawn curfew as directed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) i.e. between 10.00pm and 4.00am daily.

“Wearing of face masks in the public is compulsory and failure to do so is punishable.

“Only one passenger is still allowed for motorcycles and two passengers only for tricycles. Taxi cabs and buses still have 60% limitation on their carrying capacity and non-adherence attracts sanction.

“The COVID-19 Task Force in markets must continue to ensure physical distancing, availability of handwashing facilities, and use of gloves and facemasks for traders. Decontamination will continue in our markets and other public places.”