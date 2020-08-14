Bode George Slams Fayose For Saying Obaseki Will Lose Edo Election

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, for saying that he said Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will lose the coming governorship election in his state.

Fayose was quoted by PlusTV Africa saying that Obaseki will not win the election in Edo State slated for September.

In reaction, Bode George assured the people of Edo State that the Southwest PDP is solidly behind Obaseki’s bid for re-election.

“I am countering such remarks by telling the people of Edo State that we, members of the PDP, in the South-West are in support of Obaseki,” he said.

“We pray for him and we will work and support for him to win the election.

“I and the PDP in the South-West dissociate ourselves from Fayose’s statement. He is on his own because we do not know where that is coming from”.