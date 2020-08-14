Bauchi Assambly Member Murdered By Gunmen, Baraza, Buried

The late Bauchi State House of Assembly member, Musa Baraza, who was murdered by unknown gunmen in his home on Thursday night has been buried.

Recall that the deceased’s wives (two) and daughter who is one-year-old were kidnapped by the yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

According to the Clerk of the Assembly, Umar Gital, Baraza was buried at the Dass Central Burial Ground according to Islamic rites.

After the burial, the Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, led other members of the Assembly to the Palace of the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Biliyaminu Othman.

During a condolence visitto the deceased’s village, the Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman said via his spokesperson, Abdul Burra, “As a member who represented the good people of Dass, Hon. Mante dedicated his time and resources to ensure the well being of his constituents. He was always at the forefront of serving the interest of his people and dear State.

“He lived a simple and exemplary life worthy of emulation. The fact that he had lived in his village interacting and serving his people, speaks volumes on how faithful and humble Late Hon. Musa Mante Baraza was.

“As Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, Hon. Mante diligently and effectively discharged his responsibility by being so much dedicated and committed to finding solutions to many problems affecting people across the state.”

He urged the lawmaker’s family, colleagues and constituents to be comforted and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive Baraza’s shortcomings and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Punch