Awarding FG Appointments To Non-Indigenes Is Criminal – Oyetola

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has alleged that awarding federal positions meant for the state to non-indigenes is a criminal act.

The governor made this know via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary on Thursday, Ismail Omipidan, while receiving a delegation led by Mr. Rasaq Adeoye, a Commissioner representing Osun in the commission, in his office.

Oyetola, who described such development as criminal, charged the leadership of the Federal Character Commission to ensure equity and fairness in the discharge of its duties.

Oyetola said, “We have heard instances of non-citizens taking the slots of Osun when it comes to the distribution of positions. That is not fair; that is criminal. So, you need to seriously look into that, moving forward.”

Speaking earlier, Adeoye lauded the state government for creating an enabling environment for all Federal government agencies operating in the state.