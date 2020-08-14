Arsenal Confirm Signing Willian On A Three Year Deal

Arsenal has signed Brazilian international, Willian, on a three-year deal from London rivals Chelsea and has been handed the number 12 shirt.

The signing of the 32-year old with 600 club appearances in 13 seasons was announced on social media by Arenal.

Speaking on the signing, manager Mikel Arteta expressed believe that Willian will have a great impact on the club’s attack.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us,” Mikel Arteta said.

“We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

‘He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come,” he added.

Technical director Edu said: “I know him very well, since a long time ago because we’ve been working together for the Brazilian national team and of course I was following him because he played for another club. He has a lot of fantastic attributes as a person, as a football player of course, his character. I’m 100 per cent sure that everybody in the dressing room, the fans, myself and Mikel will enjoy having Willian in our side.“