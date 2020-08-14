APC Government Has Failed Nigerians, Governor Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the government of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has failed Nigerians.

Wike made this known in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, when he received the newly inaugurated Executive Council members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking, the governor said that the failure of the APC to deliver its campaign promises has made Nigerians depend on the PDP.

“APC has failed Nigeria. Nigeria is hoping on PDP. There is nothing anybody can talk about again. This is no more time for politics.

“You have promised and you have failed, nothing to try you again. We have tried APC and it has not worked.

“Nigerians have realised that it is better they stay with PDP that has the future, that has the interest of Nigeria than the party that gives excuse every day.

“We are tired. You know there is a problem with Nigeria and you make promises that if you vote for me, I will do this. Now they have voted for you, yet you cannot solve the problem. The party cannot solve any problem,” he said.