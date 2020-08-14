Alphonso Davies Speaks On Defending Against Childhood Hero, Messi

Bayern Munich Defender, Alphonso Davies, has spoken about defending against one of his childhood heroes, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.



The left-back will go toe to toe with Messi when Bayern face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday night.

“Growing up, I used to watch him all the time and now I’m defending against him; it’s going to be a whole different ball game,” Davies told UEFA about the prospect of facing Messi.

“But for me, it’s just playing my game, changing nothing on my side and just hopefully doing my best against him.

“We know that he’s a great player – we’re not going to take that away from him – so the best you can do is try, I guess.”

“It was amazing, and now being able to play in the Champions League, against one of my favourite players in the world, it’s incredible.

“Honestly, I’m lost for words – a dream come true.

“My mum called me yesterday and then my dad hopped on the phone, and he was like: ‘So you’re playing against your favourite player, I see.’ And I went: ‘Yeah.’ And then we both started laughing on the phone.

“Honestly we couldn’t even believe it, because he knows that I looked up to Messi when I was younger, and now playing against him, it’s really nice.” (Marca)