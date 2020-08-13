Why We Carried Out Demolition At Agege – Lagos Task Force

Over 150 shops, kiosk and illegal shanties have been demolished in Agege by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce).

The demolition took place around the Arewa Community Central Mosque (Masalashi Alhaja) in Agege.

Giving reasons for the exercise, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said that miscreants and illegal traders had turned the site into a degradable environment.

He noted that relevant authorities including the Sarki of Agege, Alhaji Musa Muhammad Dogon Kadai, were notified concerning the demolition.

According to him, “The Mosque had been sealed for over four months due to the attack on officials of the Lagos State COVID-19 Taskforce by some worshippers while enforcing the lockdown directives by the State and Federal Government.”

“The area has since become eyesore and security threat to residents including members of the public as the entire area including the surroundings of the mosque had been occupied by miscreants and illegal traders,” he added.