Unilag Governing Council Names Prof Soyombo Acting VC

Prof Theophilus Soyombo has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos on Thursday by the institution’s Governing Council.

Soyombo is set to take over form Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe who was sacked as the VC of the school on Wednesday by the Council, headed by Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN.

A statement by the Registrar/Secretary to the Council, Oladejo Azeez, said the Council made the appointment at a meeting held in the early hours of Thursday in Abuja.

The statement urged the public to disregard the claim by Ogundipe that he remains the substantive Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG.

The development was the culmination of the faceoff between Babalakin and Ogundipe which led to the school’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, declaring Babalakin an unwanted visitor to the university.

The development prevented the Council from sitting on Unilag campus and had to shift its sitting to Abuja. (Vanguard)