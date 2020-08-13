Tipper Rams Into Tanker, Causes Gridlock Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was caused by an accident involving two-heavy duty vehicles on Thursday, reports revealed.

According to our Channels TV, a tipper vehicle whose brakes failed had rammed into a gas-loaded tanker, effectively shutting down traffic on the inbound-Ibadan, Kara-axis of the expressway.

Emergency services – including the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Fire Service, the Police, and the Army – responded to the incident in an attempt to manage the traffic on the usually busy road.

As at the time of filing this report, the number of deaths and injuries from the incident were yet to be ascertained.