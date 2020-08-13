Tipper Rams Into Tanker, Causes Gridlock Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was caused by an accident involving two-heavy duty vehicles on Thursday, reports revealed.
According to our Channels TV, a tipper vehicle whose brakes failed had rammed into a gas-loaded tanker, effectively shutting down traffic on the inbound-Ibadan, Kara-axis of the expressway.
Emergency services – including the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Fire Service, the Police, and the Army – responded to the incident in an attempt to manage the traffic on the usually busy road.
As at the time of filing this report, the number of deaths and injuries from the incident were yet to be ascertained.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.