Stop Condemning Us, We Are Doing Our Best – DSS Tells Nigerians

The Department of State Security, DSS, has called for support from Nigerians.

The call was made by DSS Director-General, Yusuf Bichi while speaking in Abuja during the International Youth Day celebration organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

Bichi who was represented by PRO Peter Afunnaya said, “ensuring citizens engaged in legitimate businesses and live in a peaceful environment to pursue their dreams and ambitions”.

The DG called for support instead of condemnation from Nigeria because the secret agency is doing its best.

“It is not good that our youths, our mothers, the entire citizens will continue to condemn security agencies,” he said.

“They are doing so much; they keep awake when you are asleep, they are in the rains, they are in the sun.

“Someone that is killed in Borno or elsewhere is the father of someone, he is a husband of a wife and an uncle to someone.

“So you do not celebrate over the death of someone because you think they are not doing so much. They are and in very challenging conditions.

“We work in very precarious situations and what we need is the support of Nigerians, we need your prayers, we need information from you so that in every conflict, all parties are concerned, every party goes on defense, and all parties try to win.”