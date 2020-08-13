Porpular Lagos Socialite, Folarin Coker, Dies After Brief Illness

Popular Lagos socialite, Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker, has died on Wednesday at the age of 97 after a brief illness in Lagos.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, penned a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday.

He said, “the late Folarin Coker lived a very good life. His demise, though a great loss to our dear State, should be celebrated. He served Lagos meritoriously as a public servant in various capacities, contributing his quota to the growth narratives of Lagos.

“The late Chief Coker was also a socialite of note. I remember that as a young man, I always admired his candour whenever he spoke at social gatherings. He was a representation of the true spirit of Lagos.

“His service to our dear State as Permanent Secretary took him to various ministries such as Education; Youth, Sports and Social Development, Trade, Mines and Natural Resources as well as the ministry of information and tourism, where he contributed meaningfully to the better and bigger Lagos narrative.

“I pray for his soul to find peace with his creator. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”