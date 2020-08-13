Osinbajo Not Under Investigation For School Feeding Prog – Reps

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not under investigation for the school feeding programme’s procurements, the House of Representatives has said.

According to the Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Wole Oke while addressing the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Olusola Idowu, the committee’s interest was in the Ministry and not Osinbajo’s office.

Oke said the probe was to get comprehensive documentary evidence of the procurement carried out by the Ministry.

He said: “By our records, the office of the Vice President is responsible for policy formulation and monitoring of the National Social Investment Programme.

“Our investigation has nothing to do with the office of the Vice President but the Ministry.

“Our interest now is on the Home School Feeding programme and that is why we want the Ministry to give us records of procurement. Nobody should make a mistake about that, our mission is not available for anybody to use to malign anybody. We want to put that on record that we are not investigating the office of the Vice President.”