Ogun Gov, Dapo Abiodun, Appoints 28 New Officials

At least 28 new people have been appointed by Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, into boards and commissions in the state.

In a statement by its Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the Governor, on Thursday, also named six Senior Special Assistants.

Somorin said, “The governor had repeatedly promised a wholesome approach to governance and stressed his resolve to appoint people from diverse experience backgrounds as political appointees towards reengineering the State and to ensure poverty alleviation and wealth creation among the people.”

Governor Abiodun charged the new appointees to be forward-thinking in the discharge of the onerous task of moving the State to the next level.

“The Building Our Future Together is more than a mantra. It is a policy thrust that we will leave no stone unturned to actualize. Our inclusiveness is deliberate because together, we will achieve more and at a faster pace,” the statement said.

Below is the full list of the 28 appointees:

OGUN STATE TELEVISION (OGTV)

1 Commr. Tunde Oladunjoye Chairman

2 Mrs. Bola Akinyan Member

3 Lekan Adejare Member

4 Olukotun Segun Member

5 Sunday Akinyemi Matthew Member

6 Avose Johnson Member

7 G.O. Ogunfowora Member

8 Hon. Muri Awolaja Member

9 Akeem Anibi Member

10 Mr. Wale Idowu Member

OGUN STATE PRINTING CORPORATION

1 Sola Otesile – Chairman

2 Zangonde Daniel Sonayon – Member

3 Bagbuyi Segun Tai – Member

4 Dorcas Odugbesan – Member

5 Gabriel Ogunyemi – Member

6 Prince Adetona Fatai – Member

7 Barr. Tunde Ogunsola – Member

OGUN STATE WATER CORPORATION

1 Hon. Fatai Sowemimo – Chairman

2 Wale Omowunmi – Member

3 Evang. Kehinde Akinso – Member

4 Femi Ade Rasheed – Member

5 Yomi Olojeloju Member

SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS (SSA’s)

1 Popoola Adesina Bolaji

2 Seyi Odumuyiwa

3 Bode Edun

4 Rufai Abidemi

5 Segun Ojolowo

6 Afeez Balogun