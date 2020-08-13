NAS Urges FG To Urgently Arrest Southern Kaduna Crisis

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity urged the Federal Government to urgently arrest the insecurity situation in southern Kaduna.

A statement signed by NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje, and issued to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday said that the Federal Government needed to urgently avert further deterioration of the area.

According to the Owoaje, there is need for the government to commence the healing process and ordered the release of all innocent youths of southern Kaduna in detention over the crisis.

He said the government should commence the process of releasing those arrested over the crisis on Aug. 8, for a peaceful protest in Kaduna.

The association urged that security agencies should also brace up for professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He called on security agencies to apprehend all those implicated in the murder of innocent people and the destruction of property, no matter highly placed the person is.

`It is regrettable that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has not been able to rise above the fray, and that his utterances as the Chief Security Officer of the state have been distasteful,’’ he said.

Owoaje said that the governor had not acted like a leader desirous of bringing the crisis to an end, and the tirades directed at the stakeholders of southern Kaduna had clearly betrayed lack of tolerance.

“We are aware that at the heart of the crisis is the issue of ownership of land which predates the present government in the state, added to this is the dangerous mix of built-up resentment and revenge killings.

“Steps taken so far by the state government have not provided an amicable resolution because it has been largely divisible and unresponsive.

“The association called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to consider the convocation of a peace summit of all stakeholders in southern Kaduna to resolve all lingering disputes pertaining to ownership of land and address issues of mutual suspicion.

“It is the considered view of NAS that the Federal Government needs to take a second look at the reports of the different commission of enquiry set up to look into the crisis.

“And to summon the required political will to implement recommendations in the interest of peace, the people of southern Kaduna deserve to live in peace, enough of tears and blood,’’ the association said. (NAN)