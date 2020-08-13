Matuidi Bids Farewell To Juventus After Sealing Move To Inter Miami

French midfielder, Blaise Matuidi, has said goodbye to Italian giants, Juventus, after completing a move to David Beckham’s Inter Maimi.

The Italian champions announced on Wednesday that the World Cup winner departed by mutual consent after three years with the Old Lady.

Matuidi, 33, joined the Turin giants from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and had one year left on his contract.

Reports revealed that Matuidi moved to the United States to join David Beckham’s Major League Soccer club Inter Miami on a free transfer.

“To have been a member of the Juventus family is a dream come true, an honour,” Matuidi wrote on Instagram.

“I discovered an incredible institution, teammates who have become more than that.

“I will always remain your number 1 fan, or rather number 14. Thank you Juventus, a very real thank you.”

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person,” former England skipper Beckham said in a club statement.