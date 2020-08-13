Makinde Swears In Oyeleke To Replace Late Ayoola As Commissioner

Barrister Lateef Idowu Oyeleke has been sworn in as the new Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources by Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday.

Oyeleke was confirmed as the replacement of late Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, who died in May 2020, after a brief illness by the House of Assembly.

Makinde, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said that Oyeleke was chosen on merit.

He noted that Oyeleke, like other members of the Oyo State Executive Council, will be called to account.

“It seems to me that the Executive Council of Oyo State is dominated by lawyers. We have another legal mind coming on board. What that means, to me, is that our EXCO meetings would even get more heated. Your appointment is based on merit.

“We want you to see your assignment as covering the entire state. It is not an assignment that should benefit only the geopolitical zone where you come from.”

Makinde charged him to give a good account of himself in the new assignment.