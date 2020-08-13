Katsina Police kill 2 Suspected Bandits, Rescue 2 Kidnapped Victims

At least two bandits were killed and rescued two kidnapped persons by the Katsina Policemen in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that, on Aug.12, the police area commander in Dutsinma led the Operation Puff Adder to Kwaro Village in Dustin LGA.

According to him, the operation was based on a report that bandits, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked the village, shot and killed one Mr Mohammed Auwal, kidnapped two persons and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.

Isah added that the team went after the hoodlums and engaged them in a gun duel.

He said that the team killed two of the bandits, while the rest escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds, abandoning seven motorcycles.

“The two kidnapped persons, Musa Rabiu and Rabiu San, were rescued unhurt,” he said.

Isah said that the police also recovered one empty magazine of AK 47 rifle abandoned by the bandits.

He said that search parties were still combing the area with a view to recovering more dead bodies of the hoodlums or kill more bandits. (NAN)