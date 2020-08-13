Juventus Offers Ronaldo To Barcelona As Messi’s Future Looks Uncertain

Juventus has reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona after the Portuguese spent just two seasons with the Italian Serie A side.

This is according the Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

The move will see Ronaldo team up with his Argentine rival Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

However, his £28m-per-year salary will prove difficult for any club to shoulder.

“He’s been offered everywhere, including Barcelona. I’m not sure if they can get rid of him easily with the kind of money he earns.

“Who is going to pay that kind of money?” Balague said on BBC.

Meanwhile, Messi’s stay at Barcelona looks unlikely as the Argentine is yet to enter contract renewal talks with the club.