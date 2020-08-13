International Community Denies Nigeria Access To Weapons – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has urged the international community not to deny Nigeria access to weapons to fight insurgents.

Lai Mohammed made the appeal while speaking at a forum organized by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“To fight terrorists, we need platforms and weapons.

“When the international community is weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny the country of vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity, you cannot turn round to accuse the country of not fighting terrorism,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed further claimed that “certain world powers have refused to sell to us certain vital weapons.

“For more than two to three years now, we have paid for certain weapons that they have not released to us and they even refused to give us spare parts.”