I’ll decide when I leave Arsenal, not other people – Mesut Ozil

Arsenal’s estranged midfielder, Mesut Ozil, has said that he alone can decide when to leave the club and bo one else has the power.

A fallout with new manager, Mikel Arteta, has left the former Real Madrid star frozen out of the first team.

The former German international has a year left on his £350,000-a-week contract and has reportedly been offered £18 million to get him off the club’s books.

The 31-year-old player spoke to The Athletic website and explained that he is not interested in leaving the club, and is prepared to fight his way back into consideration for the first team.

Ozil said: “My position is clear. I’m here through to the last day of our agreement and I’ll give everything I have for this club.

Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger.

“I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again.”

Ozil signed for Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42.5 million in 2013 and confirmed that he intends to see out his contract: “I’ll decide when I go, not other people.

I didn’t sign for two or three years, I signed for four and that should be respected by everyone.

“Things have obviously been difficult but I love Arsenal, I love to work there, I love the people in the club — the real people, those I’ve been with for a long time — and I love London, it’s my home.

“Whatever happened in the last two seasons, I’m happy and very strong mentally.

“I never give up on anything. I want to help my team and I’ll fight for it. If I’m fit, I know what I can do on the pitch.”