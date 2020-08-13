Guinness Warehouse In Lagos Gutted By Fire

Fire has gutted the Guinness warehouse at Wempco road, close to Oluwole Estate Ogba area of Lagos State.
The fire is said to have started at around 2 am this morning.
Men of the fire service who were contacted to salvage the situation did not arrive on time, a source said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
