Force Old Generation Out Of Power – Obasanjo Tells Youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised the youths to force old leaders out of power so that their generation can take over.

Obasanjo have the advise while speaking at a virtual meeting n celebration of this year’s International Youth Day.

The event which she participants from Mali, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana was organized by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former president said that the only way the older generation can stop occupying positions of power is if they are forced out.

“Unless you squeeze out those who are in the office and those who want to remain in office perpetually, some after the age of 80.

“Unless you squeeze them out they will not want to be out,” he said.