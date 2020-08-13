Floods In China China Caused More Than 200 Casualties

Over 200 people have died or gone missing in China’s summer floods, which also caused more than $25 billion in direct damage.

An emergency management official from the Chinese country made this known on Thursday.

Vice Minister of Emergency Management, Zhou Xuewen, said at least 219 people had so far died or gone missing due to the floods in the past few months.

“More than 63 million people were affected by the floods and about 54,000 houses collapsed.

The direct economic loss totalled about 179 billion yuan ($25.8 billion),’’ Xuewen said.

Heavy rains, since June, have caused the flooding of major rivers in Central and South China.

In particular, Hubei province, which had already been the hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, also suffered damage due to flooding.

Authorities said the Yangtze River basin in Central China in 2020 saw the highest average rainfall levels since 1961. (dpa/NAN)