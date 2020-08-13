EVACUATION: 175 Stranded Nigerians Return Home From Uganda

At least 175 stranded Nigerians have returned home from Uganda after their flight landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja on Thursday.

This was disclosed by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to the statement, all returnees will be isolated for 14days despite testing negative for COVID-19 before their flight.

“175 Stranded Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1305HRS from Uganda, today Thursday 13th of August, 2020 via Galistair.

“They all tested Negative to #COVID__19 and will proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov and PTF on #COVID-19.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING NEWS:<br>EVACUATION UPDATE:<br><br>175 Stranded Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1305HRS from Uganda, today Thursday 13th of August, 2020 via Galistair.<br>1/2 <a href=”https://t.co/Lep4hBFoR7″>pic.twitter.com/Lep4hBFoR7</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1293938420948045826?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 13, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js