Anambra Gov, Obiano, Suspends 12 Traditional Rulers For A Year

Governor Willie Obiano of Rivers State has suspended 12 traditional rulers for a year, effective Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

This was contained in a circular released by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Greg.

The suspension is in connection with an alleged plot by the traditional rulers and billionaire oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, who is at loggerheads with the governor.

Daily Post reports that the twelve traditional rulers had paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari with the intentions to report the governor but were d denied entry upon reaching the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja.

The governor, last week, previously suspended Igwe Peter Uyanwa, the monarch of Ukwulu who had hosted Eze in his palace, alongside other traditional rulers in the meeting where the plan was hatched, had last week been suspended too.

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Greg Obi listed the suspended monarchs as follows – Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite and Igwe Engr G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha.

Others are: Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle, Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo, Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu.

“The suspended traditional rulers are not to parade themselves as traditional rulers and desist from discharging their functions as traditional rulers in their communities or anywhere within the state and beyond with immediate effect.

“Also revoked are their membership of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and any appointment they may be holding in government committees until the suspension is lifted.

“The suspension may be lifted at the end of one year, renewed or upgraded in the intervening period depending on government’s review of the conduct of the errant royal fathers,” the statement partly read.

The suspension of the monarchs followed the recommendation of their colleagues in the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council after their meeting at Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center Awka on Tuesday, which took offence at the public conduct of the 12 Igwes, which has been generating negative reviews in the media in the past one week.

The Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council led by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe had strongly condemned the ill-fated trip of the ‘rebellious traditional rulers’.

The circular stated that, “The traditional rulers leaving their respective domains without notifying either the state or their respective local governments, the traditional rulers had violated the code of conduct prescribed for their office.”