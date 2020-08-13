Amotekun: ISWAP Is Already In Nigeria – Governor Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, is already in Nigeria.

Akeredolu who recently launched the Amotekun security outfit in Ondo State made this known during an interview on Channels Television.

The governor said that Amotekun will help fight against ISWAP and terrorism in Nigeria.

He said, “What we know is that insurgency is already here, ISWAP is already in Nigeria. All of us know and these people have tendencies of issue of territory.

“They want to have hold of a particular territory until they are strong. That will be their launching pad.

“Some of us believe that those who involve in kidnapping are not necessarily herders, those who are Fulani herdsmen.

“A number of people we have found in recent time don’t even speak any Nigeria languages so we have fear that they are gradually migrating down.

“What we know is that we are determined to protect our territory that is why we have come up with Amotekun.

“Amotekun will be right inside the forest so nobody will have opportunity of moving.”