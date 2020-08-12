Social Gathering, Other Celebrations Banned At Osun-Osogbo Festival

Social gathering and other activities at this year’s Osun-Osogbo festival have been banned by the Osun State Government.

However, traditional rites at the festival will be allowed to hold with only authorized persons allowed to be present.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon Obawale Adebisi, who revealed that the restriction is part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Adebisi said: “The Osun State Government is by this medium informing the general public that this year’s celebration of Osun-Osogbo Festival will be symbolic, as only the worshippers that will perform ritual activities will be allowed into the grove.

“These worshippers must, however, comply with the State Government’s COVID-19 Protocols.

“To this effect, the State Government has banned all social activities associated with the celebration of the 2020 Osun-Osogbo Festival and prays that subsequent festivals will be better celebrated at the exit of the current pandemic,” Adebisi explained.