Sevilla Coach Sends Warning To Man Utd Ahead Of Semis Clash

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has sent a strong warning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side ahead of Sunday Europa League semifinal.

The Spanish side beat Premier League side Wolves 1-0 in the quarterfinal on Tuesday to set up a clash with the Red Devils.

The five-time Europa League winners from Andalusia have the tournament experience and raw ability to put an end to such a prospect in Dusseldorf on Sunday.

“We are going to play against Manchester United in the next match – they’re the biggest team in the world but we’re going to be prepared for them,” Lopetegui told reporters post-match.

“We’re focused on the next game, against a top, historic side, one of the best in the history of the sport who are in great form.

“We will give our best as we always do. To play against them will be really tough, but we’ll go into it believing we can beat them.” (Euro Sports)