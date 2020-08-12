PSG Beat Atalanta 2-1 To Reach Champions League Semis

French giants, Paris Saint Germain, defeated Italian side, Atalanta, 2-1, to book a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

This means that PSG have reached the semi-final of the Champions League for the first time since 1995.

Thomas Tuchel’s side fell behind in the 27th-minute when Mario Pasalic curled Atalanta ahead with a splendid left-footed curled effort with his 12th goal of the season.

But two injury-time goals turned the table in PSG’s favour.

Marquinhos levelled matters as the game entered stoppage time before former Stoke City forward Choupo-Moting completed the turnaround with a breathless finish as PSG snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. (Euro/Sky Sports)