Nnamdi Kanu Reacts As Obadiah Says Boko Haram Is In The South

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to a statement by Mailaifia Obadiah, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Boko Haram in the South of Nigeria.

Obadiah had revealed that a repentant Boko Haram fighter told him that the insurgents are already in the south and plotting civil war in 2022.

He also said that the repentant Boko Haram fighter told him that a northern governor is their leader.

Reacting to the statement, Nnamdi Kanu who has been calling for the end of the union called Nigeria wondered what the south is still doing in the country.

He wrote: “Former CBN Deputy Gov reveals that a Northern governor is the Commander of BokoHaram & that they’re in the South already waiting for orders to begin the Great Slaughter. Let me again ask the South: What are you gaining from this escalating pain & suffering called #OneNigeria?”