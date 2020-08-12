Nigeria Pardons Terrorists, Wants To Kill Man For Blasphemy – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has reacted to the death sentence issued to Yahaya Sharif-Aminu over the blasphemy of prophet Muhammad.

An Upper Shariah Court in Kano sentenced Yahaya to death after a song of his circulated on Whatsapp had him elevate an Imam above the prophet.

The verdict drew outrage from Nigerians who condemned it, one of whom is Apostle Suleman.

In a tweet, Apostle Suleman wondered why Nigeria which pardons Boko Haram terrorists and reintegrated them into society could sentence a musician to death over blasphemy.

The clergyman tweeted: “A country that pardons terrorists want to kill a man for blasphemy. I am sure even Saudi Arabia is shocked. The worst form of deception is self-deceit.”