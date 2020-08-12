Nigeria Evacuates 292 Stranded Citizens From UAE

Nigeria has evacuated at least 292 stranded citizens from the United Arab Emirates, taking the number of evacuees from the Arab nation to 2,933.



This was confirmed by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 02:30 pm on board an Emirates flight, according to the statement.

Although the agency said the evacuees had tested negative to COVID-19, they would be undergoing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in line with the guidelines issued by the Federal Government.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>BREAKING NEWS:<br>EVACUATION UPDATE:<a href=”https://twitter.com/emirates?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@emirates</a> flight with 292 Evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1430HRS from the United Arab Emirates, today Wednesday, 12th of August, 2020 bringing the total number of evacuees from the UAE to 2,933<br>1/2. <a href=”https://t.co/hNrFu6BLlK”>pic.twitter.com/hNrFu6BLlK</a></p>— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1293574521119809536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 12, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js