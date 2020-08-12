Military Not Complaining Of Lack Of Equipment – Femi Adesina

Presidential aide, Femi Adesina has said that the military did not complain of not having enough equipment when they had a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on Channels Television, Adesina said that the military is well equipped and that no complaint of lack of equipment was made by other agencies in recent meetings with the president.

Adesina also used the opportunity to remind those levelling allegations against the government concerning killings in some part of the country that they are not helping the situation.

He said, “Yes talking of those allegations, I hear them, I see them. I see videos. [These allegations are coming from] people that you think should know [better]; people that you think are well educated; people that you think are large-minded enough but they are still operating from small prisms of ethnic consciousness and making wide allegations about security in the country. They are not helping the situation.

“But it’s a democracy. They can say whatever they want to say it doesn’t mean what they’re saying is founded or true but they should realise that when they make those wild allegations, those things are not good for the country.

“Those who are working on security are working and we must team up with them to find lasting solutions to these plaques.

“Today at the security meeting a lot was said about procurement and security agencies did not complain of equipment. Yes additional equipment are coming in from Jordan, China, United States but the complaint was not majorly about equipment.

“The military is well equipped. [Although] nothing spent on security is ever too much because every other thing revolves around security….”