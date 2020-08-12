Man, 32, Docked For Allegedly Robbing Cooperative Of N350,000

A 32-year-old man, Shakiru Habibu, appeared at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for alleged theft of N350,000 from a cooperative society at Ijede, Ikorodu.

The defendant, who is unemployed and resides at Ikorodu is being tried for alleged stealing and belonging to an unlawful society.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Rita Momoh, told the court that the offences were committed on June 3 at Eletu, Ijede in Ikorodu.

Momoh alleged that the defendant stole N350, 000 from a company, Ogo Oluwa Cooperative Society, located at Ijede.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was a member of the cooperative and borrowed money but refused to pay back as at when due.

Momoh also alleged that Habibu, who also belonged to a secret society was arrested by the police.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 42(a) 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowose, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anifowose adjourned the case until March 17, 2021 for mention. (NAN)