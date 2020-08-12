Loan: China Will Not Take Over Nigeria – Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has said that China has no intention of taking over Nigeria with the loans it gave to the country.

A loan gotten by the federal government has been generating controversy after a clause apparently shows that Nigeria will lose its sovereignty to China if it fails to pay the loans.

However, a phone conversation has a representative of the embassy, Saixiong, denying the claim which is being debated by the National Assembly.

Saixiong said, “There is nothing like that (China taking over property). The inclusion of Sovereignty clause is a common practice in many international commercial agreements.

“We see the issue as more of Nigeria’s internal affairs. China follows the approach of no interference in African countries’ pursuit of development paths that fit their national conditions; no interference in African countries’ internal affairs.

“The terms of the loans have been explained, we don’t need to say anything on the clause.

“Our position has always been consistent that China is committed to enhancing investment and financial cooperation with African countries based on their needs to help them improve infrastructure and extradite socioeconomic development.

“China always gives full consideration to debt sustainability and seeks mutually-acceptable proposals through equal and friendly consultations.

“Such a debate on loans is not the first time it will come up in Nigeria and other African countries. China will never seek hegemony and we are not out to take over any country.”

The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry on China-Africa cooperation in an official statement said:

“China is committed to enhancing investment and financial cooperation with African countries based on their needs to help them improve infrastructure and extradite socioeconomic development.

“By funding infrastructure and other areas that lag behind for short of money, we have helped the relevant countries break bottlenecks, enhance their capacity for independent development, realize social and economic sustainable development, and improve people’s livelihood.

“Such cooperation has delivered tangible benefits to African countries and peoples. In the process, China always gives full consideration to debt sustainability and seeks mutually-acceptable proposals through equal and friendly consultations.

“That is the fundamental reason behind the enormous popularity of China-Africa cooperation in Africa. And such cooperation is widely welcomed by African countries.”

The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, made China’s position towards its cooperation with Africa quite clear in his remarks on the FOCAC (Forum on China-Africa Cooperation) Beijing Summit 2018 when he said: “We respect Africa, love Africa and support Africa.

“We follow a ‘five-no’ approach in our relations with Africa: no interference in African countries’ pursuit of development paths that fit their national conditions; no interference in African countries’ internal affairs; no imposition of our will on African countries; no attachment of political strings to assistance to Africa; and no seeking of selfish political gains in investment and financing cooperation with Africa.”