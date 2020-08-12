I’m Too Busy To Watch BBNaija show – Mercy Eke Tells Fans (VIDEO)

BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Ekek has slammed fans of the reality TV show by revealing that she’s too busy to spend time watching the show as they do.

This was after she was asked to support a housemate in the ongoing 2020 edition of the BBNaija reality TV show.

She said, “I’m too busy doing things I love, I’m too busy enjoying myself, I’m too busy getting my things done to stay at home like you and do whatever you like. And you can’t force them on me.

I still don’t know these people, I still don’t know them, so when I have time, I’ll do what I want to do… but don’t try to force me, don’t try to make me see…You can’t force me to like you,” she said.

She was criticized by Doctor Olufunmilayo who tweeted: “Mercy says she is “too busy to stay at home like you” and be watching Big Brother.

“The beautiful thing about this rant is she won the game and now realised the show is a waste of time and the audience are unserious people with nothing to keep them busy. This thing pain me she”.

