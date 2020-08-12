If Ayade Dumps PDP, Many Of Us Will Leave With Him – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the PDP would be making a big mistake if the structure of the Cross River State chapter of the party is taken from Governor Ben Ayade.

Fani-Kayode sounded the warning to the National Working Committee of the PDP as the party gets set to name a new chairman in the state.

According to Fani-Kayode, if Ayade is removed from the position and leaves the party, “many of us will leave with him.

He shared on Facebook: “It would be a big mistake for the NWC of the @OfficialPDPNig to take the party structures in his state away from Ben Ayaade, Gov. of Cross Rivers state, and hand them over to anyone else. If this is done and Ayaade leaves the party be rest assured that many of us will leave with him.

“You cannot and must not undermine a sitting Governor or attempt to humiliate him in his own state and before his people. Some of those that are advocating and behind this nonsense would never allow it to happen in their own states. A word is enough for the wise.

“No-one, no matter how big or powerful, should think that they own the @OfficialPDPNig. If there is any attempt to undermine Ayade it will spark off a crisis in the party that will split it right down the middle and the consequences will not be limited to Cross Rivers state”.