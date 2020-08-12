I Will Send Obasanjo Back To Jail If I Become President – Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that if he becomes president, he will ensure that he sends ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo back to jail.

Fayose stated this in reaction to a response giving by Obasanjo to the backlashes he received over his comment on the death of former lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu.

Speaking on Plus Politics, a programme on PlusTV Africa, Fayose reeled out a few allegations against Obasanjo to point out that the former president is not a saint.

“Let me tell you, Obasanjo has made hate speech and should be brought to book by this government. I pray one day I will become president of this country by God’s grace. Obasanjo will go back to prison. I’m telling you the truth because there are so many things Obasanjo must be questioned about.

“Obasanjo is not a saint when he came out of prison his farm at Ota was in shambles. But, today, it is back to life. Where did the money for resuscitating the once ailing farm came from? It was from the government.

“For the library, all governors at that time contributed 10 million naira each to support Obasanjo by force. The third term is still fresh in our memory. So, baba should stop telling us he is a saint. Shagari was not good enough. He imposed him on Nigerians. He brought Yar’ dua and Jonathan. Nobody is good to Obasanjo except himself.

“Whatever you say about Kashamu. He has paid his own dues, spent his time. No court convicted him and he left and departed the world. Everybody will have an end. Let wait and see how Obasanjo will end”, Fayose said.