I Now Understand Why Marriages End After 3 Years – Shade Ladipo

Media personality, Shade Ladipo has said that she has now realized why some marriages end after just 3 years.
She shared: “Until you get married before you can comprehend somethings about marriage.
“Let’s just say now I understand why people’s marriages end after 3 years.”
Two years ago, Shade Ladipo took to social media with a picture of a dark-skinned man whom she went on to get married to.
According to her, she had been advised to marry some less than her interest e.g a divorcee because that’s the only kind of man she can get as a 35-year old.
“It’s amazing how the world wants to tell you what you do or don’t deserve
Ha Shade you’re already 35, just manage a divorcee or maybe an older guy or maybe someone with kids ….
All these young guys don’t like strong women like you
Ha Shade you’re driving brand new car, you will chase young guys away
Ha Shade you’re living in a Penthouse Apartment, they will think you’re an Aristo babe
Ha Shade you’re too out there on social media, they will think you are too loose
Sigh
What the world thinks you deserve ….
What the world wants you to have ….
It’s all a reflection of what their minds are limited to
No matter your age, please don’t let anyone define what your life should or should not look like
You decide that shit
Take away the power you have given to anyone around you to determine what Success looks like define your standards
Write them down
Keep yourself busy
Work on building yourself
Don’t ever settle for less
YOU are Plan A and everything else is Plan B
YOUR happiness is everything
Everything you want is dependent on YOU”
