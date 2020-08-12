Former US Envoy To Nigeria, Walter Carrington, Passes On

A former United States ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal, Walter Carrington, is dead. his family confirmed on Wednesday evening.



His wife, Arese Carrington confirmed his death via a “Press Release”, titled, “Ambassador Walter C. Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.”

She wrote: “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that I announce the passing of my beloved husband Walter Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90 years old on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020.

“Further announcements will be made shortly.

“Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend and in-law.

“Ralph Waldo Emerson said…It is not the length of life but the depth of life.

“Walter was fortunate, his life had both length and depth.

“God Bless,

Arese Carrington.”