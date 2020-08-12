Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, Recovers From COVID-19

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has announced his full recovery from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
He made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
The minister wrote, “By the very special grace of God, my latest COVID-19 test result came back negative after three weeks isolation.
“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone.”
